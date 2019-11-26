It is wrong to call Pervez Musharraf a fugitive, says Ijaz Shah

KARACHI: Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah has said that it is wrong to call former president Pervez Musharraf a fugitive.

The interior minister in an interview said that he is more sick than anybody else in this country.

Replying a question he said that the courts had removed the name of former president Pervez Musharraf from the exit control list (ECL).

He said in view of Pervez Musharraf critical medical condition, the high treason case against him should be deferred adding that he would agree to send a government representative to verify Musharraf’s illness if the courts order such a step.

Ijaz Shah said that there was a difference between the medical reports of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his behaviour while departing the country for treatment abroad.

If he had left the country like a sick person and nothing more but boarded the air ambulance on a wheelchair, Ijaz Shah said.

Prime Minister Imran had last week said that his government allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel to London on humanitarian grounds. He had also said the government allowed him to go abroad on the recommendations of the medical board.

Asked how the government will react if Nawaz fails to return to the country, Ijaz Shah also said the government will adopt all legal means to bring the former prime minister back to the country in such a scenario.

He opposed permission to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to go abroad and said he would advise against her being granted such an approval.

He also questioned why Maryam only had to take care of her father when his other children are present with him abroad.

Replying a question regarding ailing former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, the interior minister said the government was not hindering his treatment.

“He should be given the same treatment that Mian Nawaz Sharif has got,he said, adding that he could also be allowed to go abroad for treatment, if so recommended by a medical board.

Was Fazlur Rehman given an ‘assurance’?

Minister Ijaz Shah dismissed rumours that the Chaudhry brothers had given JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman some sort of “assurance” in exchange for the latter calling off his anti-government sit-in.

“The arbitrator lies 90 per cent of the time,” he said, adding that it was important to do so to resolve a conflict between two parties.

He alleged that all opposition parties are deceiving each other. “Would the PML-N want that Fazlur Rehman becomes the prime minister instead of Shehbaz Sharif? Over my dead body,” he added.

Shah also rejected reports of conditions being created for an “in-house change”.

