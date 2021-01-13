IT ministry issues statement on WhatsApp’s new privacy policy

ISLAMABAD: Responding to the on-going news threads regarding the change in privacy terms and conditions of WhatsApp, the Ministry of Information and Technology in a statement said that it is monitoring the current developments and clarifications provided by Facebook.

“It is brought to notice that subject changes in privacy are applicable on WhatsApp business accounts only while regular non-business/individual profiles/accounts are not affected,” reads the statement.

WHATSAPP PRIVACY CONCERNS EFFECTING PUBLIC DATA

Reference to on-going news threads by National Media & social media platforms regarding change in privacy terms & conditions of WhatsApp, @MoitOfficial is monitoring the current developments and clarifications provided by Facebook. — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) January 13, 2021

Read More: WhatsApp’s new privacy policy: Pakistan announces to develop its own messaging app

IT ministry further said that all digital platforms should strengthen their engagements with Govt of Pakistan so that concerns of the general public and businesses can be well addressed by all means.

In this regard, all such digital platforms need to strengthen their engagements with Government of Pakistan so that concerns of General Public and businesses can be well addressed by all means. — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) January 13, 2021

Read More: WhatsApp will delete your account if you don’t accept its new privacy policy

After WhatsApp’s new policy update has raised security concerns, Pakistan yesterday announced to develop its own messaging app, which will include all modern communication features including messages, voice calls and videos.

The app will be developed by the Ministry of Information Technology and IT experts. The work on the project will start after getting approval from the federal cabinet.

It is pertinent to mention here that many users are criticising the Facebook-owned app WhatsApp after it’s new policy update has raised security concerns.

Comments

comments