‘Beti’ app to let women know rights, scholarships, job opportunities

ISLAMABAD: The federal minister for Information and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday announced to develop a mobile application aimed at empowering women through information and communication technologies.

The decision was made during a meeting held under Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the federal minister was apprised that under the program “Beti”, a mobile App will be created which will act as consolidated portal that will provide advocacy on women rights, disseminate information on laws and regulations, search women-focused education schools, scholarships, training opportunities, job portal, health services, helpline, etc.

Read More: KP govt set to launch public toilet finder app

Through this “App” women will be able to locate nearby hospitals, woman police stations, educational institutions, hostel. The ‘Beti app’ will also work as centralized platform for existing women empowerment programs executed by the public and private sector.

The Federal Minister for IT appreciated the program and gave direction for creating app as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers of the Ministry of IT.

Comments

comments