Italy’s latest coronavirus deaths data omits 50 from Piedmont

ROME: Italy’s northern Piedmont region said on Thursday that 50 people had died there from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, numbers which were omitted from the national tally released by the Civil Protection Agency.

The omission means that daily deaths amounted to 712 on Thursday rather than the 662 officially reported, and marked an increase from the 683 registered the previous day.

Total deaths since the start of the outbreak are 8,215, rather than the 8,165 reported.

The Civil Protection Agency said Piedmont’s data had arrived too late to be included in the nationwide total, and so will be added on Friday.

