Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ivanka Trump playing positive role in strengthening Pak-US relations: Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Trump is playing a positive role in further strengthening Pak-US relations.

In her series of tweets,  Firdous Ashiq Awan said the meeting of Ivanka Trump with SAPM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and offer of cooperation in women empowerment, human resource development, promotion of employment and support for Ehsaas program is a good omen.

Awan expressed optimism that interest shown by Ivanka Trump in welfare projects of women in Pakistan will assist the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to empower womenfolk.

She said those societies made progress where women played crucial role in various walks of life.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

River Kabul in medium flood at Warsak: PDMA

Pakistan

Funeral prayers of martyred sepoy Hafeezullah, Nadir Hussain offered

Pakistan

Four people killed, 20 injured as passenger coach flips in Thatta

Pakistan

Kartarpur Corridor project enters in its final phase of completion


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close