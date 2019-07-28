Ivanka Trump playing positive role in strengthening Pak-US relations: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Trump is playing a positive role in further strengthening Pak-US relations.

In her series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said the meeting of Ivanka Trump with SAPM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and offer of cooperation in women empowerment, human resource development, promotion of employment and support for Ehsaas program is a good omen.

ایوینکا ٹرمپ سے زلفی بخاری کی ملاقات میں ملک کی خواتین کو بااختیار بنانے کیلئے تعاون کی پیشکش،ہیومن ریسورس ڈویلپمنٹ،روزگار کا فروغ اور وزیراعظم کے دل کے قریب احساس پروگرام کی سپورٹ نہایت خوش آئندہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 28, 2019

Awan expressed optimism that interest shown by Ivanka Trump in welfare projects of women in Pakistan will assist the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to empower womenfolk.

ایوینکا ٹرمپ کا پاکستان میں خواتین کی فلاح وبہبود کےمنصوبوں میں دلچسپی کا اظہار وزیراعظم عمران خان کے خواتین کو بااختیار بنانے کے وژن کی تکمیل میں معاون ثابت ہو گا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 28, 2019

She said those societies made progress where women played crucial role in various walks of life.

Comments

comments