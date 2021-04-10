Jacobabad: Eight killed in firing between two rival groups

JACOBABAD: At least eight people including a woman and children have been shot dead during an armed clash in Jacobabad on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to police, multiple shootings were reported in village Kalu Katohar, in the limits of PS Punhun Bhatti, Jacoababd. The cause of the brawl is said to be enmity between two tribes, the police said.

Panic has prevailed in the area after the incident, while heavy contingents of the police have reached the area to control the worsening situation.

