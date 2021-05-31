LAHORE: A Lahore sessions court on Monday has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in money laundering case till June 11, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Additional Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain heard the interim bail of Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen. At the outset of the hearing, the judge asked about the last 15 days development in the case. The deputy director FIA replied that an official of the department has been transferred, the investigation is still underway.

“It’s been long since the case is underway, but yet the investigation has not been completed, is FIA not interested in pursuing the case,” Justice Hamid Hussain asked the FIA official.

Later the hearing was adjourned until June 11.

Talking to newsmen after getting an extension in interim bail, Jahangir Tareen said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised delivery of justice and we are still waiting for it.

Read more: FIA probe team prepares to arrest Jahangir Tareen

Commenting on the report finalized by Barrister Ali Zafar, the PTI leader he respects Zafar a lot and was hoping that his report will be made public.

He deamdned to public the report so that everything should become crystal clear.

Earlier, sources having knowledge of the matter had relayed the probe team has started preparing working papers to arrest sugar baron and disgruntled leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen.

Comments

comments