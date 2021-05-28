FIA probe team prepares to arrest Jahangir Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Director Dr Muhammad Rizwan has once again been tasked to head the joint investigation team probing into the sugar crisis, reported ARY News.

Sources having knowledge of the matter relayed the probe team has started preparing working papers to arrest sugar baron and disgruntled leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also Read: Barrister Zafar rejects Raja Riaz’s claim of giving clean chit to Tareen

A progress report about investigation thus far carried out against Tareen and members of his family has also been finalised with details of a forensic audit of accounts owned by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and his company clipped to it.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) probe team expedited the pace of its investigation into the sugar crisis following adviser to prime minister on accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar’s visit to the FIA Lahore office.

Also Read: Committee formed to assess ‘Tareen group’ concerns

On April 27, the government changed the head of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing into a sugar crisis.

Dr Muhammad Rizwan was replaced with Additional Director Abu Bakar Khuda Baksh.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan in meeting with the pro-Tareen lawmakers had assured them that he would be personally monitoring the case of the party’s leader and sugar baron Jahangir Tareen.

Comments

comments