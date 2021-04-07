LAHORE: A banking court extended on Wednesday the interim bail granted to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen and two other accused in a money laundering case.

The court extended their interim pre-arrest bail until April 10 due to the absence of judge Ameer Muhammad Khan.

Speaking to the media, Tareen said, “Not one or two but three FIRs have been registered against me.” “My question is the same from day one that there are over 80 sugar mills in Pakistan, why am I being singled out?”

“I am compelled to ask why I am being subjected to this vindictive action?” the estranged PTI leader asked. “My loyalty [to the party] is being tested.” “I have been facing the sugar commission for the past one year and have kept mum all along,” he maintained.

He demanded that those behind the vengeful action against him be exposed. “[Prime Minister] Imran Khan can expose these elements,” he opined.

Tareen also hit out at, what he called, his “media trial” asking if the cases against him are too weak to stand in a court of law that scorn is being poured on him in the media. He was of the view that the PTI will also suffer if he part ways with it. However, he cleared, that he is and will remain a part of the party.

“I don’t intend to meet [PPP co-chairman Asif Ali] Zardari,” he said referring to rumours suggesting that he is joining the PPP. “There is no truth in such talk,” he stated in clear terms.

