Jahangir Tareen says will meet PM Imran Khan soon

LAHORE: Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen Thursday said his meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will be held soon, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media after appearing before the session court in the sugar scam case, Tareen said he has a long-standing relationship with PM Imran Khan which is not weak.

The PTI leader went on to say that baseless FIRs have been lodged against him, and a civil case has been turned into a criminal case. He stressed that he will get justice from the court as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had also sent him tax notices but no allegation was proven.

He said the entire group that supports him wants to meet the premier, not any committee, to discuss the matter. “A day before Iftar dinner hosted for the group, contact was established from Islamabad,” Tareen said and added that he was assured of meeting with PM Khan in few days.

Jahangir Tareen said as many as 40 assembly members are supporting him.

Last week, it emerged that efforts underway to establish contact between Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI leader and Jahangir Tareen.

According to sources, some ministers in the federal government made back-door contacts with Jahangir Tareen and are trying to mediate between the two of them.

