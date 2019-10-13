Jahangir Tareen meets Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire after his health

GUJRAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen on Sunday visited the house of Chaudhry Brothers and met with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, ARY News reported.

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen inquired about the health of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. He prayed for quick recovery of the political leader.

PTI leader also met with Speaker Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the overall political situation and mutual interest mattes were discussed.

The other leaders who were present in the meeting include Aown Chaudhry, Salik Hussain, Shafey Husain and others.

Earlier on October 5, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire after his health.

It may be noted that the PML-Q chief was under treatment in Germany, due to his illness.

Back in the month of August, a member of Chaudhry family had dismissed the baseless reports of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s death.

