Sheikh Rasheed inquires health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday visited the house of Chaudhry Bothers to inquire health of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Talking to the newsmen alongside Chaudhry Pervez Illahi, Sheikh Rasheed said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is just like a big brother to him and prayed for his speedy recovery.

The minister advised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president not to play double Shah’s role. “Shehbaz Sharif Sahab! Stop playing at both sides of the wicket.”

Replying to a question, he said he enjoys good relations with the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, but no contact with him established in recent days.

On the occasion, Speaker Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervez Illahi, thanked the federal minister for inquiring about the health of PML-Q chief.

He said they will not let Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to go anywhere. “He will remain the CM.”

It may be noted that the PML-Q chief was under treatment in Germany, due to his illness.

Back in the month of August, a member of Chaudhry family had dismissed the baseless reports of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s death.

