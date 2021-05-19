LAHORE: A Lahore sessions court has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in money laundering case till May 31.

Additional Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain heard the interim bail of Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen.

The PTI leader along with his son appeared before the court. The judge asked the FIA ​​officer about the status of the inquiry. “The investigation was ongoing and we were reviewing the record,” the FIA officer replied.

Lawyer of Jahangir Tareen told the court that his clients are completely cooperating with the FIA in the investigation. AC Judge Hamid Hussain directed the FIA to complete the inquiry on the next hearing of the case and remarked no extra time would be given in this context.

Later, the court extended the interim bail of Jahangir and Ali Tareen until May 31.

Talking to media men outside the court, Jahangir Khan Tareen said his like-minded group is not a forward bloc while stressing that he is still a part of PTI and will remain.

He said that the like-minded group was established three months ago and ruled out impression of forward bloc to assert pressure on the government.

The PTI leader went on to say that he has submitted a complete money trail to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He complained that his like-minded group is being treated inappropriately by the Punjab government.

Jahangir Tareen demanded the provincial government to stop politics of revenge against his group.

