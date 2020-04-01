Jahangir Tareen says he fulfils promises for providing low-priced sugar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Jahangir Khan Tareen said on Wednesday that he has fulfilled his promise with the nation to provide low-priced sugar, ARY News reported.

Jahangir Khan Tareen said in his Twitter message that a tender has been submitted to the state-owned utility stores for 20 tonnes sugar at the price of Rs67 per kilogram. The previous tender of the utility stores was opened on March 17 where sugar per kilogram was quoted at the rate of Rs79.5.

He added that the nationals will get relief worth Rs250 million after getting sugar at the price of Rs67 per kilogram.

As promised on @nadeemmalik‘s show, I’ve fulfilled my commitment to supply 20,000 tons sugar at Rs 67000/Ton in the tender today. Last tender was opened on 17th March, in which 20,000 ton sugar was bought at Rs 79500/Ton A direct relief of Rs 25 crore to Awam, Alhamdulillah. pic.twitter.com/UYT4cZsq3c — Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) April 1, 2020

Earlier in March, Tareen had offered to provide sugar to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at discounted rates.

He made the announcement to contribute his share to the government initiative about the provision of basic commodities to the masses at cheap prices.

In a letter to the USC chairman, Jahangir Khan Tareen offered to sell whopping 20,000 tonnes of sugar at Rs67 per kilogram to the state-owned enterprise.

The PTI leader maintained that a small segment of the media had twisted his statement about the offer and hurled allegations at him. Tareen maintained that owing to the negative propaganda, he would like to withdraw the offer.

