Jahangir Tareen offers sugar at discounted rates

ISLAMABAD: Contributing his share to the government initiative about the provision of basic commodities to the masses at cheap prices, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has offered to provide sugar to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at discounted rates, ARY News reported.

In a letter to the USC chairman, Jahangir Khan Tareen offered to sell whopping 20,000 tonnes of sugar at Rs67 per kilogram to the state-owned enterprise.

The PTI leader maintained that a small segment of the media had twisted his statement about the offer and hurled allegations at him. Tareen maintained that owing to the negative propaganda, he would like to withdraw the offer.

Earlier on January 10, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan had formally approved a relief package for utility stores across the country, bringing the price of regular use commodity items down considerably.

The price of sugar per kilogram was available on a discount of Rs7 in utility stores, the retail price of sugar in the open market was Rs75 and will be available in Rs68 per kg in utility stores.

Prices of rice, white chickpeas along with other commodity items will also be reduced. Official notification of the discounted prices of commodity items had been issued and implementation on it will begin across the country from Tuesday.

