Robbers take away 20 sacks of wheat, flour in Jahanian

JAHANIAN: In an act of overnight robbery, thieves took away 20 sacks of wheat and flour in Jahanian and fled safely, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident occurred in Jalalabad area of Jahanian, where thieves after breaking the locks of a flour mills took away 20 bags of wheat and flour.

Talking to ARY News, the flour mills owner said, when he reached his mills in the morning, the locks were broken and twenty sacks of wheat and flour were missing. He claimed that despite complaint to the police, the case is not being registered.

He demanded of the authorities concerned for the recovery of his missing sacks of wheat and flour and arrest of the culprits.

It may be noted that the country is facing mind-boggling hike in flour prices as rates soared in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar and other major cities, causing an uproar across the country.

Read more: 23 sacks of pine nuts stolen; robbers remain at large

The wheat flour rate in Karachi has soared to Rs 70 per kilogramme.

In a similar robbery that took place in Wana in the month of November, last year, 23 sacks of expensive pine nuts got stolen from a storage facility near bypass road.

According to details, the owner of the storage facility entailed the harrowing travesty about how he along with 10 others were held hostage so that the thieves could easily carry out the heinous act.

The price of the stolen pine nut sacks has been aggregated to be 15 million rupees.

Comments

comments