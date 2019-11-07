23 sacks of pine nuts stolen; robbers remain at large

WANA: In an act of daylight robbery, 23 sacks of expensive pine nuts got stolen from a storage facility near bypass road, a case on the matter has been registered.

According to details, the owner of the storage facility entailed the harrowing travesty about how he along with 10 others were held hostage so that the thieves could easily carry out the heinous act.

Read More: Woman caught trying to smuggle gold in her shoes

The price of the stolen pine nut sacks has been aggregated to be 15 million rupees.

The perpetrators still remain at large as law enforcement is determined to provide justice to the storage facility owner who was deprived of his pine nuts.

Read More: Man caught trying to smuggle illegal drugs at Lahore airport

Earlier on October 27, An adolescent was subjected to inhumane beating in the locality of Mehrab Pur, Sukkur over allegation of robbery by a shop owner.

A video of the incident showed the child tied up by his feet and being repeatedly thrashed, resulting in both his feet and legs being broken and fractured in multiple places.

Comments

comments