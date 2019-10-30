Man caught trying to smuggle illegal drugs at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Man caught trying to smuggle more than 6000 capsules filled with intoxicants at the Allama Iqbal International Airport today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

Security agencies nabbed Nazeer Khan who was later revealed as a resident of district Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Read More: ANF foils heroin smuggling bid at Islamabad airport

The accused was caught red handed with a bag concealing more than 6000 tablet, capsules consisting various hallucinogens, dissociatives and opioids which he intended to drop off in the city of Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Nazeer Khan was caught at trying to board an international flight carrier, his flight number was revealed by the security agencies to be, XY-884.

Read More: Details of beneficiaries of free PIA tickets revealed

Earlier, on October 22, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs in an joint operation arrested twelve drug-smugglers and recovered drugs worth rs 2.74 billion from their possession.

Comments

comments