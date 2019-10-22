KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs in an joint operation arrested twelve drug-smugglers and recovered drugs worth rs 2.74 billion from their possession, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesman of the PMSA, the action was carried out in an open sea, where at least 12 suspects were rounded up, who were trying to smuggling drugs abroad. The confiscated drugs include 171 kg of heroin and 102 kg of crystal meth.

The recovered drugs is worth rs.2.74 billion in the international market. The recovered drugs have been handed over to the Pakistan Customs for legal action, said spokesman of PMSA.

It is the biggest action of foiling drugs smuggling in an open sea.

Earlier on September 19, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 421Kg narcotics and arrested 18 culprits including three women in countrywide operations.

In a statement, the ANF had said that eight vehicles have also been taken into custody being used for drug smuggling.

It had said that seized drugs comprised of 374 Kg Hashish, 26.6 Kg Opium, 10.6 Kg Heroin, 435 bottles of Local Wine, 112 Tins Beer and others.

Earlier on July 11, Airport Security Force (ASF) had foiled a bid of smuggling drugs abroad from the Islamabad airport.

As per details, officials of the ASF recovered 824 grams of drugs from a passenger from a Doha-bound flight.

The arrested man was identified as Inayatullah, a resident of Hangu. The drugs were concealed in the green tea, the passenger was carrying with him, the officials said.

The passenger was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation into the matter by the ASF officials.

