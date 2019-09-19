ANF seizes 421kg narcotics in countrywide operations

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday seized 421Kg narcotics and arrested 18 culprits including three women in countrywide operations.

In a statement on Thursday, the ANF said that eight vehicles have also been taken into custody being used for drug smuggling. The seized narcotics are valuing 653 million rupees internationally.

It said that seized drugs comprised of 374 Kg Hashish, 26.6 Kg Opium, 10.6 Kg Heroin, 435 bottles of Local Wine, 112 Tins Beer and others.

It said all cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are underway.

Earlier on August 23, a team of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had conducted a raid near Fateh Chowk, area of Hyderabad and arrested two drug-peddlers.

According to ANF official, the Anti-Narcotics Force HAD arrested two accused Minhal son of Muhammad Tahir and Zulfiqar Ali son of Ghulam Shabbir and recovered 2 kg hashish and 1.7 kg opium besides a motorbike and an auto-rickshaw. A case was registered the drug-peddlers.

