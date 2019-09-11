ANF busts drug racket involving ANP worker, sons, nephews

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation against drug smugglers and peddlers cracked down on Awami National Party (ANP) member involved in running a drug racket along with his sons and nephews, among others, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the party worker along with his sons and six others involved in pedaling drugs were apprehended earlier in the day by the ANF in a concerted operation.

A total of 128 kilograms of hashish and opium was being smuggled to Islamabad from Peshawar.

Sources privy to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) told that the drugs were concealed in three separate vehicles which were all taken into custody by law enforcement.

The crackdown was launched against drug peddlers after a secret tip-off was received by ANF of the transportation.

The operation took place near the M-1 toll plaza, Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

ANP worker, Kamran Afridi along with his two sons, Kamran and Irfan have been taken under arrest, sources further revealed.

Nephews of the ANP worker, Johar and Faizan were also found involved and taken into custody by ANF forces.

The three cars being used to transport the illegal substance were revealed as two BMW’s and one Surf, sources entailed.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on July 23 submitted challan against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah in a case pertaining to alleged recovery of heroin from his car.

The ANF submitted the charge-sheet to the relevant court seized with the hearing of the case.

Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long challan.

