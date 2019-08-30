ANF officials conduct separate raids in Karachi

KARACHI: The officials of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized drugs and nabbed suspected persons while conducting separate raids in different parts of Karachi, the spokesperson said on Friday.

According to the spokesperson, the raids were carried out in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, South Asian Port Trust and Karachi airport.

The officials seized 329 kilogram opium from a container at South Asian Port Trust which was secretly hidden inside grease boxes. A suspected person identified as Rizwan was also taken into custody.

Moreover, ANF personnel arrested two persons travelling through a car from Gulshan-e-Iqbal after recovery of narcotics.

Read More: Passenger handed over to ANF after recovery of narcotics at Faisalabad airport

One of the accused persons, Shehryar, also spotted the presence of narcotics at a bungalow which was also confiscated by the officials, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on August 23, a team of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had conducted a raid near Fateh Chowk, area of Hyderabad and arrested two drug-peddlers.

According to ANF official, the Anti-Narcotics Force arrested two accused Minhal son of Muhammad Tahir and Zulfiqar Ali son of Ghulam Shabbir and recovered 2 kg hashish and 1.7 kg opium besides a motorbike and an auto-rickshaw.

A case was registered and further investigations were underway.

Comments

comments