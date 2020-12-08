Jail superintendent terminated over allowing personal guests for prison tour

LAHORE: Inspector General Prisoners of Punjab took action on Tuesday against alleged misuse of authority by jail superintendent and suspended him as he brought his family members to tour prison barracks, ARY News reported.

Superintendent Zeeshan was suspended for having three of his relatives over for a jail tour which was not officially sanctioned.

According to the reports available with ARY News, the line in-charge had lodged a complaint against allowing strangers and irrelevant persons into prisons for touring after which an investigation went into the matter.

The investigation apparently found the superintendent guilty, who squeezed in three of his relatives in the official delegation to tour prisons, following which the prisons IG terminated him.

Separately to have happened last week, the jail authorities have decided to make it mandatory for new inmates to complete 14-day quarantine period in all jails across Punjab province.

Jail officials said that all prisoners will be sent into isolation until their COVID-19 test reports have received. It was made mandatory for both jails in the provincial capital Lahore to follow the new order.

All new inmates will spend 14 days under isolation and kept them in separate cells from other prisoners.

