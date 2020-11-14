CM Kamal lays foundation stone of Pasni dams for smooth water supply

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has on Saturday laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects in the port city Pasni, ARY News reported.

CM Jam Kamal inaugurated the construction works for dams in Pasni in order to meet the water requirements of the port city.

He marked the beginning of hydro projects Dosi Dam, Shinzani dam, Shore Protection bund for both streamlined supplies of water, and protection of people in the incidents of flash floods.

While on the same occasion, the CM marked the restoration of Pasni Fish Harbor as well.

Among other projects was a futsal court to encourage sports activities for youth in the region.

The chief minister was also briefed on the occasion over the progress of recently initiated Pasni Hospital building construction.

For Pasni Hospital building construction, the CM approved a budget of Rs70 million in the ceremony today.

On the fish harbor, Jam Kamal Khan acknowledged that thousands of people are associated with the fishing sector whose social sustenance depends on this industry.

We will ensure concrete steps are taken to ensure the progress and wellbeing of the fishermen community.

READ: Balochistan was nowhere among past rulers’ priorities: PM Imran

Earlier in the present week, the Prime Minister visited Balochistan where he lamented the previous government never prioritized addressing grievances of Balochistan and asserted his government would extend every possible help to the people of the province.

Speaking at the University of Turbat, the prime minister said the incumbent government wants to give priority to marginalised areas.

“Everyone should realise that Pakistan will prosper if Balochistan progresses,” he said. “There should be realisation that we are all united,” he said, stressing that the progress of all federating units is vital to a strong federation.

Comments

comments