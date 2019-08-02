QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has congratulated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani over the failure of no-trust motion against him, ARY News reported on Friday.

This he stated while addressing in a dinner ceremony held to celebrate Sanjrani’s victory in Quetta. The ceremony was attended by Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Federal Ministers, Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar, Zubaida Jalal and Information Assistant to the PM, Firdous Ashiq Awan.

He said the day will always be remembered as the bright day of the country’s political history, saying that people of the province and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) thanked senators who supported Senate Chairman Sanjrani and stood with the stability of democracy.

Kamal also lauded the role of allied parties for failing no-confidence move against chairman Senate.

On Thursday, Sadiq Sanjrani survived no-confidence move against him.

As per details, 50 votes had been cast in favour of the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, thus the resolution was not adopted in the Senate.

Read More: Sadiq Sanjrani survives no-confidence motion in Senate

The secret voting on the no-confidence motion took place in the upper house. A total of 53 votes were required to remove the Senate chairman.

At the onset of the session, 64 senators had favoured the no-trust motion tabled by Raja Zafarul Haq, following which, the polling kicked off in the Senate.

Comments

comments