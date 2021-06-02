TikTok star Jannat Mirza confirms her ‘baat pakki’ with Umer Butt

TikTok super star Jannat Mirza is officially hitched to get engaged to fellow TikToker Umer Butt!

After a video of the two went viral earlier in May, rumors about their engagement started swirling. However, Jannat vehemently denied all rumors of them being engaged, even taking to Instagram on May 23 to announce, “We are not engaged. Whenever it happens, I will definitely tell everyone.”

Now, just days later, Jannat confirmed to a local news outlet that the couple’s families have talked and they will be engaged soon.

“Alhamdulillah, Umer Butt, and my parents have talked about our engagement, however, we aren’t engaged yet. That will happen soon when Allah wills it,” said Jannat.

The 23-year-old also shared that she had no idea about what’s going on social media and that she was informed of her ‘engagement’ by someone else who called to ask her if she was engaged to Umer. Well, that’s one way to find out about your impending wedding!

