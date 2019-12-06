Javed Iqbal urges youth to join hands with NAB for corruption free Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice retired Javed Iqbal on Friday urged the youth to join hands with the NAB for corruption free Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing in a seminar at Fatima Jinnah Hospital, Mr. Javed Iqbal said the bureau is striving hard to transform Pakistan into a corruption free state. Corruption has dented the country a great deal, he continued.

The NAB chairman said the graft-buster has created awareness among the countrymen about corruption and urged the youth to join hands with the NAB for corruption free, prosperous Pakistan.

The NAB chief said corruption is cancer and the biggest obstacle in the development of the country.

He said the bureau is carrying out its action without any discrimination and those who looted the natural exchequer, will be made accountable.

He dispelled the impression that the accountability bureau was incapable of investigating the while collar crimes.

Read more: NAB files reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail

M.r Iqbal also said that the NAB has so far recovered 328 billion rupees from the corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer.

Earlier this week, the executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had given the approval to file six new corruption reference during a session held under the chair of Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal. A declaration of the anti-corruption watchdog confirmed that the institution gave approval to file six references against financial irregularities.

Comments

comments