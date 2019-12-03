NAB chairman approves filing six new corruption references

ISLAMABAD: The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given the approval to file six new corruption reference during a session held under the chair of Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A declaration of the anti-corruption watchdog confirmed that the institution gave approval to file six references against financial irregularities.

A reference will be filed against the former chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). The institution will file corruption references against Sikander Javed and others over charges of illegally awarding contracts.

The anti-graft institution will go-ahead for legal steps against four advertisement companies over handing over the contract of running an illegal ad campaign. The legal steps are being taken following the financial loss to the national exchequer worth Rs1.46 billion, the declaration said.

An inquiry will be initiated against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader Nisar Khuhro, whereas, the NAB’s executive board will hold an inquiry against former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif in Cholistan Development Authority case.

Balighur Rehman, Chaudhry Muhammad Umer Mehmood, Rana Sanaullah, Agha Siraj Durran, Senator Anwarul Haq and Abul Rauf Khosa will also face inquiries by the anti-corruption watchdog after the approval of NAB executive board, the declaration added.

The decisions were taken by NAB chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal while chairing a meeting of the executive board of anti-graft watchdog in Islamabad. The meeting was being attended by the deputy chairman NAB, prosecutor general NAB, DG operations and other staff.

Chairman NAB addressing the meeting said that the mega corruption cases will be led to their logical end. He said corruption is cancer and the biggest obstacle in the development of the country.

The NAB chairman said as many as 630 graft references were filed by the NAB during the last 25 months.

He also said that the NAB has so far recovered 73 billion rupees and deposited in the national exchequer.

