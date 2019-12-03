ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday chairing a meeting of the executive board of anti-graft watchdog in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The meeting is being attended by the deputy chairman NAB, prosecutor general NAB, DG operations and other staff.

The NAB board is expected to give approve number of references, investigations and inquiries in today’s meeting.

Chairman NAB addressing the meeting said that the mega corruption cases will be led to their logical end. He said corruption is a cancer and biggest obstacle in development of the country.

The NAB chairman said as many as 630 graft references were filed by the NAB during last 25 months.

He also said that the NAB has so far recovered 73 billion rupees and deposited in the national exchequer.

Earlier in the month of November, chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal had said that the anti-corruption watchdog will address the complaint about one-sided accountability process.

Javed Iqbal, while addressing an event in Islamabad had hinted for a wind of change to end the perception of running one-sided accountability process by NAB.

