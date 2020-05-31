QUETTA: Former senator Javed Jabbar has announced his resignation from the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC), ARY News reported.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani had nominated him as non-statutory member from Balochistan to the 10th NFC that President Dr Arif Alvi constituted vide a notification put out on May 12.

Reacting to his resignation, the chief minister tweeted: “Javed Jabbar sahibs volunteer resignation is a sad event and its sad to see how some self centred people made disinformation about him.”

“He is a man of knowledge, experience, depth on Balochistan & years on NFC. Hope those criticized and played negative shall realize it!.”

Javed jabar sahibs volunteer resignationIts is a sad event and its sad to see how some self centred people made disinformation about him. He is a man of knowledge, experience, depth on Balochistan & years on NFC Hope those criticized and played negative shall realize it! pic.twitter.com/HFEKsxaUUE — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) May 30, 2020

On May 28, the Islamabad High Court had issued notices to the federal government on a petition challenging the composition of the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC). Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC heard the petition moved by Khurram Dastagir Khan, a leader of the Pakistan Muslin League-Nawaz (PML-N).

