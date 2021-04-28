Court grants five-day physical remand of PML-N leader

LAHORE: A local court on Wednesday granted five-day physical remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif in a case pertaining to making anti-state remarks.

Police produced the PML-N leader before the court of Judicial Magistrate Sabir Hussain.

A government lawyer requested a 14-day physical remand of the lawmaker saying his custody is needed for a photogrammetric test and further investigation.

The PML-N MNA’s lawyer, however, opposed the prosecutor’s plea for the physical remand.

He claimed that a PTI worker in collusion with the police registered an FIR against his client to exact political revenge. The MNA was accused of making statements against the state, the counsel added, pleading with the court to order quashment of the case.

Also Read: PML-N’s Javed Latif arrested after court rejects bail

The court approved a five-day physical remand of Javed Latif and directed the police to produce him before it on May 3.

On Tuesday, the police took PML-N MNA Javed Latif into custody after a sessions court dismissed his bail.

