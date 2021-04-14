Javed Latif tests positive for COVID-19, bail extended

LAHORE: Sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday has extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif till April 27 in a case pertaining to allegedly defaming state institutions.

Additional sessions Judge Wajid Minhas heard the case.

At the outset of the hearing, Latif’s counsel presented a COVID-19 diagnosis report of his client, showing him infected with the virus.

“My client has tested positive COVID-19 and currently is in self-isolation.” The court while suspecting the report ordered Javed Latif to undergo another test and directed concerned authorities to verify his COVID report, presented before the court.

Later, the court accepted the plea of the PML-N leader seeking exemption from the hearing and extended his interim bail till April 27.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) Javed Latif deliberately defaming the state institutions and carried out hate speech.

The applicant, Jameel Saleem had urged the authorities to take action against MNA Mian Javed Latif under the Pakistan Prevention of Electronic Crime Act.

