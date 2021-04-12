Javed Latif skips court hearing after Covid symptoms, bail extended

LAHORE: A sessions court extended on Monday the interim bail granted to PML-N MNA Javed Latif in a case pertaining to allegedly defaming state institutions.

Additional sessions Judge Wajid Minhas extended the bail until April 14. Javed Latif didn’t appear before the court and filed an application through his lawyer seeking exemption from personal appearance in today’s hearing.

The counsel stated that his client is self-isolating after feeling Covid-19 symptoms and his sample has been sent for a test, requesting the court to adjourn the hearing for the time being.

Prosecutor Ameer Abbas said Javid Latif is resorting to delaying tactics to drag the hearing. At this, the judge observed what the prosecutor said might be correct but the current situation has got worse.

The court called for the PML-N leader’s Covid-19 test report to be presented before it on April 14 and directed him to turn up on next hearing if he tests negative for the coronavirus.

