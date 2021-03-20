Treason case registered against PML-N’s Mian Javed Latif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA, Mian Javed Latif has been booked under a treason case over his anti-state speech, ARY News reported on Saturday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The case has been registered at the Township Police Station Lahore over the complaint of a citizen named Jameel Saleem.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) Javed Latif deliberately defaming the state institutions and carried out hate speech.

Jameel Saleem further stated that the statement of the PML-N stalwart created hate between the party and the Pakistan People’s Party workers and he created chaos

He has urged the authorities to take action against MNA Mian Javed Latif under the Pakistan Prevention of Electronic Crime Act.

Read more: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan demands Nawaz Sharif’s trial under treason charges

It is to be noted that Javed Latif had said during a current affairs show on a private TV channel that if anything happened to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N will not say “Pakistan Khappay”.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retired) Safdar Awan had also been booked on treason charges over his anti-state speeches.

The case was registered at the Satelite Town Police Station Gujranwala over the complaint of SHO. Safdar Awan in his press conference on Saturday had criticized state institutions.

Comments

comments