Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris, reiterates JCSC meeting

RAWALPINDI: The Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) meeting on Thursday discussed the situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide all-out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of Kashmir in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the JCSC meeting was held under the chair of its Chairman General Nadeem Raza at the Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, and senior officers from Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Production and tri-services were present in the meeting.

The forum discussed the emerging regional geo-strategic environment including the fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies and operational preparedness of the armed forces.

The participants also dilated upon the latest situation of COVID-19 and lauded services of ‘National Command and Operation Centre’ (NCOC) which was established to synergize and articulate unified national effort for containment of COVID-19, said ISPR.

The forum reaffirmed the resolve of armed forces to respond to entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner in line with comprehensive security strategy, the military’s media wing said, adding that the participants lauded the sacrifices of security agencies in fight against terrorism.

JCSC Chairman General Nadeem Raza lauded the jointness of the Pakistan armed forces in meeting all defence and security challenges.

