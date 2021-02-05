RAWALPINDI: In a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa saluted “Kashmiris for their valiant struggle, braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations and lockdown” in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

“[It’s] time 2 end this human tragedy & resolve #Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & #UN resolutions,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted him as saying in a Twitter post.

“Salute 2 Kashmiris for their valiant struggle, braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations & lockdown in IIOJ&K under Indian occupation forces. Time 2 end this human tragedy & resolve #Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & #UN resolutions”COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 5, 2021

Speaking during his visit to Lahore Garrison the other day, Gen Bajwa said that the people of Kashmir and this region “deserve peace” and reiterated the need for “greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war”.

The situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (II0J&K) was also discussed. COAS reaffirmed the commitment for a just resolution of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir.

