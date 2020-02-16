Jessica Alba, Brooke Shields stunt double shot to death by ex-husband

A former stunt woman who appeared in classics like ‘Back to the Future’ and doubled for stars such as Jessica Alba and Brooke Shields has died in a shootout in Ohio.

The incident reported on Wednesday revealed that Cheryl Sanders, 59, and her husband Reed (Robert) Sanders, ambushed Cheryl’s ex-husband and new wife Molly Duncan.

Read More: Sorcery rituals lead to death of two children

Both individuals were shot dead by Cheryl’s ex-husband Lindsay Duncan in a shootout outside Duncan’s home.

The former married couple was believed to have been engaged in a long-running feud regarding a college trust fund set up for their two daughters.

Duncan, a celebrity nutritionist who has appeared on ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ and ‘The View’, is not facing any charges in their deaths as police say he acted in self-defense.

Read More: WATCH: Cop’s presence of mind saves woman’s life at railway station

According to a press conference held by the Duncan couple and their attorney on Friday, they were returning home when a man in a camouflage mask and hoodie ran up and held a gun to Molly’s head while they were checking the mail. Molly is the current wife of Lindsay Duncan who he married after his divorce with Cheryl.

‘I thought it was a bad nightmare, Whatever happened after that was instinct,’ said the ex-husband.

Lindsay Duncan fatally shot the couple in a firing exchange.

Read More: Chinese city bears witness to five suns appearing in sky simultaneously

He has not been charged with a crime as police believe the surveillance footage recovered from the incident proved that he was acting in self-defense and that Sanders had threatened him and his wife.

Police are still investigating what caused the couple to turn up armed to Duncan’s home but it is believed to have been due to ongoing feud over money.

Comments

comments