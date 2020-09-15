WATCH: Man uses jetpack to fly through Durdle Door arch

Video of a man using a jetpack to fly through the Durdle Door arch in the United Kingdom (UK) has gone viral and people are criticizing the stunt.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Durdle Door is a natural limestone arch on the Jurassic Coast near Lulworth in Dorset, England. It is owned by the Weld family, who own 12,000 acres in Dorset in the name of the Lulworth Estate.

The footage captured by a ranger shows the man using a jetpack to fly through the natural Durdle Door arch, which is located on the UNESCO World Heritage Jurassic Coast. He was identified as Royal Marine reservist and Guinness World Record holder, Richard Browning who reportedly performed the stunt last week.

The video of the stunt was shared by Lulworth Estate on Facebook, which denounced it as abuse of nature.

The post read, ‘Just because it is there, doesn’t mean you should jump off, climb up… or fly through it. The widespread publicity around #durdledoor has made our national icon a target for everyone wanting a viral sensation’.

Read More: Sci-fi movie scene comes to life with a man flying around in a jet pack

‘Our beach warden Tim said the smell of kerosene was overwhelming, the noise deafening and the military-grade drone; intimidating. Not the experience our beach-goers want at a natural World Heritage Site’, it goes on to say.

Many social media users criticized the man’s use of a jetpack near the 200-foot arch as well.

“Sadly this year we are seeing increased exploitation of our beloved site,” a spokesman for Lulworth Rangers reportedly said.

Comments

comments