An odd scene caught the sight of American Airlines flight pilots at the height of 3000 feet as they saw an unidentified man floating in the air in his jet pack just 300 yards away from them. The flight was approaching Los Angeles International Airport at around 6:30 PM on Sunday.

“Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jet pack,” one pilot said in the audio log. He added that the person was 300 yards away from the left side of the plane, which was flying at an altitude of 3,000-feet.

The air-traffic controller promptly replied to the pilot’s report, “American 1997, okay, thank you. Were they off to your left or right side?” Another pilot on the airline also admitted to seeing the ‘guy in a jetpack’. He reported them to air traffic controllers, who immediately sent out a warning to all other airline crew across LA.

“JetBlue 23, use caution, the person in a jet pack reported 300 yards south of the LA final at about 3,000 feet, 10 mile final,” the controllers were heard saying.

The sightings were confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration and the FBI has also taken note of the incident.

A spokesperson of the FBI’s Field Office confirmed they were aware of the sighting.

On social media, however, many users were taken aback by the strange incident by the unidentified man. However, there were many who believed that the person was performing stunts for his online followers.

