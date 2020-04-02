Coronavirus: Screening of 1,327 suspected patients completed in Jhelum

JHELUM: Screening of 1,327 suspected patients of the novel coronavirus has been completed in Jhelum, said the deputy commissioner (DC) on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the DC Jhelum, as many as 28 were found positive out of 1,327 suspects and rest were declared safe from the virus.

He said currently 153 patients are in eight quarantine facilities of the district and added that 80 new isolation wards have been established in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Jhelum to keep coronavirus patients.

Yesterday, a 1,000-bed field hospital was completed at Expo Centre Lahore for coronavirus patients.

The fiele hospital at Lahore Expo Centre for COVID-19 patients had been established within nine days. The hospital is meant to isolate and treat confirmed patients of the coronavirus in a safe and secure environment.

Read more: Pakistan’s coronavirus count passes 2,100 with 170 new cases

Pakistan’s coronavirus patients number has surged to 2,104 while 82 patients recovered from COVID-19 pandemic, according to the national dashboard.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard stated 10 patients remained in critical condition after 26 reported deaths in different parts of the country.

Comments

comments