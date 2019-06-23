JI to block passage of federal budget: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer, Sirajul Haq on Sunday vowed to oppose the passage of a federal budget in National Assembly, ARY News reported.

“JI completely rejects the International Monetary Fund (IMF) proposed budget presented by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, he said while talking to media in Lahore.

Pakistan can become the prosperous country with the elimination of the profit system from the country.

He added, “If we want to see prosperous Pakistan than we should hold accountable the 463 people named in Panama leaks.”

The JI chief also rejected the minimum wage Rs17,000 set aside by the incumbent government in the fiscal year 2019-20 budget.

“I want to ask the government to prepare their family budget in Rs17000,” he added.

Sirajul Haq said that JI will not become the part of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) agenda.

“Pakistan cannot prosper until the presence of feudal culture and investors,” Siraj added.

Earlier on Saturday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq.

The top leaders of the politico-religious parties have exchanged views on the current political scenario of the country. The meeting was also attended by JI’s senior leaders Liaquat Baloch, Mian Aslam and JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

The policies adopted by the government that brought inflation, the date of opposition’s all parties conference and its agenda also came under discussion.

