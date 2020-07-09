Menace of load shedding, overbilling: Political parties announce sit-ins against K-Electric

KARACHI: In order to protest against prolonged load shedding and overbilling issues, two political parties have announced to stage sit-ins against the power supply company, K-Electric, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) have unveiled their plans to lodge strong protests against K-Electric over the menace of power cuts and overbilling.

In its initial phase, JI Karachi chapter will stage sit-ins at 100 locations across the metropolis on Friday (today). The political party also announced to stage sit-in against K-Electric on Sharea Faisal on Saturday.

The president of JI Karachi, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, invited all political parties and citizens to participate in the forthcoming sit-in at Sharea Faisal. He said in a statement that the Sindh government will be responsible of the consequences if the local administration attempted to create barrier in the sit-in.

Moreover, MQM-P announced to stage sit-in against the power company before the Parliament House on Tuesday.

A Member of National Assembly (MNA) of MQM-P, Aminul Haque, said in a statement K-Electric is becoming a mafia that has established a parallel state in Karachi. He announced that MQM-P will stage a sit-in outside Parliament House on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan where they also discussed the matters related to K-Electric.

The premier directed Ismail to hold meeting with K-Electric administration to find out a solution for the issues being faced by Karachi citizens. He ordered Sindh governor, Asad Umar and Shahzad Qaim to meet the management of the electric supply company.

