Jinnah Express to start chugging again from Feb 5

Jinnah Express

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways decided on Tuesday to restore another passenger train service between Karachi and Lahore after a hiatus of over ten months.

“It has been decided to restore the Jinnah Express (31-Up/32-Dn) running between Karachi – Lahore – Karachi via Chord with effect from 05-02-2021,” read a notification issued by the chief operating suprintendent.

It said the first train (32-down) will depart from Lahore station on Feb 5 and the 31-up train from Karachi on Feb 6.

Jinnah Express was suspended last year on March 25 as part of measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier, on Jan 27, Minister for Railways Azam Swati had said the Pakistan Railways will be run on a business model. He said the government is committed to making the railways a profitable entity.

“The railway department suffered Rs20.3 billion loss during the last six month due to Covid-19 and suffered an operational loss of Rs1.2 trillion over the last 50 years,” the minister pointed out.

