Railways issues new deputation policy guidelines

ISLAMABAD: In order to make Pakistan Railways a profitable organization and create good governance, the PR issued new deputation policy guidelines for officers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The railways issued new policy guidelines against deputation culture in the department.

Under the new guidelines, the ministry has imposed a ban on deputations in order to create good governance. A notification has been issued in this regard.

Moreover, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati took notice of a decrease in the number of railway passengers and revenue. He also directed officials concerned to form a committee for the revival of railways and an increase in revenue of the department.

On the other hand, Pakistan Railways earned around Rs12.276 billion from the freight trains during last two years.

“The freight train service has been suffered no loss during the last two years due to prudent policies introduced by the incumbent government,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told state-owned agency.

Giving detail of the earnings, he said the department generated Rs18.853 billion against the expenditures of Rs12.950 billion, posting a profit of Rs5.903 billion during 2018-19.

