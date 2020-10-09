JIT formed to investigate sedition case registered against PML-N leaders

LAHORE: Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been constituted to investigate the sedition case registered against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other party PML-N leaders, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

A four-member team headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Central Investigation Agency (CIA) Asim Kamboh was formed on the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani.

DSP Shafiqabad Muhammad Ghiyas, Incharge CIA Iqbal Town, Incharge Investigation Shahdra are also members of the committee, said sources.

The team will investigate the accused nominated in the case.

Earlier this month, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were booked on treason charges.

The case was registered at the PS Shahdara on the complaint of a local citizen Badar Rasheed, whose criminal record also surfaced last week.

Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rasheed, Khawaja and Rana Sanaullah were named in the case.

