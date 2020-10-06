Man who filed treason case against Nawaz has own criminal record

LAHORE: Badar Rasheed Khan, the man who filed the treason case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is himself nominated in three criminal cases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Babar Rasheed is nominated in criminal cases including an attempt to murder, weapon possession, and interference in state matters.

Rasheed is booked at Old Anarkali Police Station, Police Station Shahdara and PS Sharaqpur.

On Monday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were booked on treason charges.

The case was registered at the PS Shahdara on the complaint of a local citizen Badar Rasheed.

Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rasheed, Khawaja and Rana Sanaullah were also named in the case.

Read more: ‘PM Imran expressed displeasure over FIR against Nawaz’: Fawad Chaudhry

Following the registration of the case, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed extreme disappointment over FIR.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed his immense displeasure over a recent first information report (FIR) lodged against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his aides.

Comments

comments