JIT initiates probe into IHC attack

ISLAMABAD: The joint investigation team (JIT) on Wednesday formally initiated a probe into the attack on the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

The JIT held its first meeting in Islamabad today to review the footage of the attack on the IHC. Senior police officers, officials of intelligence agencies and others were present in the meeting. The JIT also recorded the statement of IHC’s security in-charge.

Earlier today, Additional contingents of 2,000 personnel of Rangers had been summoned at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by the interior ministry following the request of the high court.

The spokesperson of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had said that a letter was sent to the ministry of interior for enhancing security measures after a group of lawyers stormed the high court’s building on February 8.

Earlier on 15th of February, Joint Investigation Teams (JIT) had been formed to probe Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack case.

According to a notification issued by the chief commissioner of Islamabad, representatives from ISI, IB, MI and police were included in the JIT.

The JIT was directed to forthwith seek the assistance of the respective Bars (Islamabad High Court Bar Association, Islamabad and District Bar Association, Islamabad) during course of the investigation as and when required.

According to the notification, Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Islamabad had been made as chairman of the JIT, while Senior Superintendent of Police, CTD, Islamabad, Superintendent of Police, Sadar Zone, Islamabad, SDPO/Margalla, Islamabad, SHO, PS Margalla, Islamabad, representative of ISI, representative of MI and a representative of IB were the members of the JIT.

