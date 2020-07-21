Govt to summon joint session of parliament before Eid: sources

ISLAMABAD: Federal government is likely to summon a joint session of parliament before Eidul Azha to pass important legislation, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources privy to the development said National Assembly (NA) has passed seven bills which could not make it through senate, where ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not in the majority. So, government has decided to present these bills in joint session of the parliament.

Bills including bill of Pakistan Medical Commission, Pakistan Medical Tribunal, increase in number of judges in Islamabad High Court (IHC) and a bill regarding FATF regulations will be presented in the session, sources said.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan has said that good lawmaking is a prerequisite for good governance and passing legislation for public benefit is responsibility of government as well as opposition.

People face problems due to non-timely legislation, he added.

Yesterday, Senate of Pakistan had approved a bill seeking an increase in the seats of the provincial assembly of Balochistan with a majority vote.

The bill saw the support of 71 senators in the House of 104 members.

