Joint Session of Parliament summoned tomorrow

A joint session of the parliament will be held on Thursday (tomorrow ) at 5 pm at the parliament house in Islamabad.

President Arif Alvi will address the joint sitting, marking the beginning of the new parliamentary year.

Meanwhile, the session of the National Assembly will commence on Friday at 10 am.

It must be noted that earlier a joint session of the Parliament, as well as National Assembly’s session, was called on September 2, which were later postponed owing to inevitable reasons.

