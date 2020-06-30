KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court’s administrative judge on Tuesday remanded the assassin of a private news channel’s reporter Wali Khan Babar into the custody of Special Investigation Unit (SUI) until July 4, ARY News reported.

According to details, a suspect Sheikh Kamran alias Zeeshan was presented before the court where police requested to grant the physical remand.

The ATC judge approved four-day physical remand of the alleged killer and handed over him into the custody of SUI police.

Police inform the court that the accused confessed to killing a Journalist Wali Babar and other crimes.

The court directed police to submit a progress report in the next hearing.

Karachi police chief Nasir Shah on June 15 claimed to have arrested the suspect who had opened fire on private news channel’s reporter Wali Khan Babar on 13th of January 2011 in Liaquatabad.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the suspect Zeeshan alias Shani had killed Wali Khan Babar, adding that the suspect was arrested in a joint operation by the police and a federal investigation agency.

He maintained that eight people were nominated in the murder case, adding that one of them had been killed during a police encounter. Four suspects nominated in the case had been detained in 2015.

It is pertinent to mention here that an anti-terrorism court in Kandhkot had awarded death penalties for Kamran and Faisal Mehmood, alias Faisal Mota, in March 2014 in absentia and declared them as absconders in the murder case.

Sources said that Wali Khan Babar wanted to interview Faiza Gabol the ex-wife of MQM Chief Altaf Hussain.

